Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India seeing such speed in scheme subscription for first time: PM on SVANidhi Scheme

India seeing such speed in scheme subscription for first time: PM on SVANidhi Scheme

Saying that it is an important day for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Prime Minister added that the Centre worked in the direction of helping the poor by launching ‘Garib Kalyan Yojana’ worth Rs 1.7 lakh crores.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme, via video conferencing. (PTI)

The Prime Minister SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1 and the applications for the same started coming on the online portal from the very next month. India is witnessing such speed in scheme subscription for the first time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

“The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on 1 June. On July 2, applications for the same started coming on the online portal. This is the first time, the country is seeing such speed in the schemes for the first time,” said PM Modi.

“No one could have imagined that the announcements for the poor would land on the ground so quickly. Such a scheme has been launched for the street vendors for the first time after independence, for an affordable loan without a guarantee,” he added.

PM Modi further stated that it was decided to use technology for this scheme as well in order to make the work paperless and without a guarantor.



“Street vendors have a huge role in the economy of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing today and said that the street vendors are now becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ by the help of this scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the event via video conferencing.

“While interacting with the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, I realised that they are happy but surprised at the same time. Earlier, people used to visit banks multiple times in order to avail the loans. Poor people couldn’t imagine stepping inside the bank but today people are easily getting a loan to start their work,” said PM Modi.

“While interacting with the beneficiaries, I noticed that Preeti (beneficiary) who is very less educated is learning advanced technology with confidence and is working to take her business on a large scale. These people are the strength of our country who help in taking the country ahead,” he added.

Saying that it is an important day for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Prime Minister added that the Centre worked in the direction of helping the poor by launching ‘Garib Kalyan Yojana’ worth Rs 1.7 lakh crores.

“An economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores was also introduced while giving priority to the welfare of poor people. Our street vendors are becoming Aatmanirbhar and moving ahead,” said PM Modi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:09 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:06 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly election 2020: All you need to know about Nokha constituency
Oct 27, 2020 15:15 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI charge sheet details six hours of inhumane torture
Oct 27, 2020 15:14 IST
NCP looking for non-Congress, non-BJP partners for Goa polls: Praful Patel
Oct 27, 2020 15:13 IST
Israeli museum plans to sell off rare Islamic antiquities
Oct 27, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.