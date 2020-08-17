Sections
Home / India News / India seeks investments from UAE in infrastructure, defence

India seeks investments from UAE in infrastructure, defence

The matters came up during a virtual meeting of the India-UAE joint commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation, which was co-chaired by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar speaks during a news conference. Bilateral trade during 2019-20 was worth almost $60 billion, making the UAE India’s third largest trading partner after China and the US. (REUTERS)

India on Monday sought investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in key sectors such as infrastructure, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence as the two sides discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The matters came up during a virtual meeting of the India-UAE joint commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation, which was co-chaired by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The Indian side invited further investments from [the] UAE in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence,” said a statement from the external affairs ministry.

The two sides assessed their cooperation over the past few months in the fight against Covid-19 and “discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the pandemic on both countries”, the statement added.



“The UAE side conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions made by the Indian expatriate community and expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security,” it said.

Bilateral trade during 2019-20 was worth almost $60 billion, making the UAE India’s third largest trading partner after China and the US. The UAE is the second largest export destination for India, after the US, with exports worth more than $30 billion during 2018-19. India was the UAE’s second largest trading partner in 2018.

Besides close security and defence ties between the two sides, the UAE is also home to more than three million Indians.

The joint commission’s meeting was preceded by a virtual senior officials meeting on 13 August between Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (consular, passport and visa and overseas Indian affairs), in the external affairs ministry, and Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, the UAE’s assistant minister of economic and trade affairs.

Virtual meetings of five sub-committees on high-level exchanges, economic, trade and investment cooperation, consular and community affairs cooperation, defence and security cooperation, and education, culture and youth cooperation were held during August 10-11.

“​Wide-ranging discussions were held in a friendly, frank and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two strategic partners,” the statement said. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in ongoing areas and to explore cooperation in newer areas reflecting the changing times.

​Both sides also discussed regional issues related to their neighbourhood and cooperation at the UN and other multilateral forums. They also agreed to hold the next session of the joint commission in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘We emphasise on the quality of service offered because that builds our brand equity’
Aug 17, 2020 21:09 IST
AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa
Aug 17, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark and all the latest news
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
Infant locusts damage crops in 2 Dadri villages
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.