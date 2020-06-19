India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh

Sections
India’s infection tally now stands at 380,533 with 163,248 active cases of the respiratory disease and 12,573 fatalities, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While a section of experts said the increasing number of recoveries was a good sign, others said it was important to find out how many of the severely ill patients had recovered. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Union health ministry said on Friday there were 13,587 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 336 people died across the country in the last 24 hours.

The country’s recovery rate, which is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, is now 53.79% after 204,710 patients were cured of Covid-19.

But India’s recovery rate was still behind the global average, which is at around 55%.



The number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease in India had crossed 200,000 on Thursday. Of the 381,010 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in India, 205,092 recovered as of Thursday, according to data collated by HT.

Maharashtra, which has roughly a third of all infections in India, logged the highest number of absolute recoveries at 60,838. It was followed by Tamil Nadu at 28,641 and Delhi at 21,341.

In terms of recovery rate among major states, Rajasthan topped the list with 77.5%, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 75.5%.

While a section of experts said the increasing number of recoveries was a good sign, others said it was important to find out how many of the severely ill patients had recovered.

According to America’s Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 8.4 million infections and 453,290 deaths across the world.

The United States has reported 2,189,056 Covid-19 cases, Brazil 978,142 and Russia has 560,321 patients of the disease.

