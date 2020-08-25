Sections
India sees highest single-day recovery of over 66,500 Covid-19 patients

The gap between the number of active cases and those of recovered people further widened to 1,700,237, data showed.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Four patients, who tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and were discharged from Aundh Hospital in Pune,are seen in this file photo. India’s Covid-19 total recoveries have been 2,404,585 till date and the recovery rate climbed to 75.91% on Tuesday. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

A record 66,550 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were discharged from hospitals across the country between Monday and Tuesday morning, taking the number of those cured to past 2.4 million, according to the Union health ministry.

India’s Covid-19 total recoveries have been 2,404,585 till date and the recovery rate climbed to 75.91% on Tuesday, which the government has attributed to “effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively”.

With 60,975 fresh infections and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s infection tally stands at 3,167,323, the health ministry dashboard showed on Tuesday morning. There are 704,348 active cases, a decline of 6,423 from Monday, and 58,390 people have succumbed to the disease till date.

“Effective clinical management of the patients in the ICUs has been instrumental in keeping the Case Fatality Rate low and on a steady downward trajectory. It has further dipped to 1.85% today,” the ministry said on Monday.



The gap between the number of active cases and those of recovered people further widened to 1,700,237, data showed. India’s Covid-19 recoveries crossed the one-million mark on July 30 and two-million mark on August 19.

