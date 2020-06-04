Sections
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj in conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (YouTube/Rahul Gandhi)

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday that India made a mistake by looking at the western world while preparing its response to the coronavirus crisis - in this case a lockdown.

He said that there are many countries in the East which have fared better and India could have taken a cue from them.

“I don’t understand that despite being an Asian country, we sought not to look at what was happening in the East. We looked at the US, France, Italy, the UK etc.This is not a right benchmark in any sense,” Bajaj said in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We all are aware that there can’t be any medical infrastructure that can be adequate to combat something like this (Covid-19),” he added.



Bajaj further explained why the West matters a lot. “I think the perception is that if a developed country - like the US - or a developed continent like Europe can be affected by Covid-19, everyone is threatened,” he said.

“When the rich and famous get affected, it makes headlines. Eight thousand children die of starvation in Africa every day, but who cares,” he added.

Gandhi held the first such dialogue on April 30 when he discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

The former Congress president then held a conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee who had said India should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand.

Gandhi last week spoke to globally renowned public health experts - Professor Ashish Jha of Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke.

