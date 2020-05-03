Sections
Home / India News / ‘Will never forget’: Rajnath Singh condoles death of army men in Handwara encounter

‘Will never forget’: Rajnath Singh condoles death of army men in Handwara encounter

“They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Updated: May 03, 2020 11:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The defence minister said that India stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the families of these “brave martyrs”. He said the country will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday offered condolences on the passing away of five security personnel, including a highly-decorated colonel of the Indian Army, in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

“I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action,” Singh tweeted.

The defence minister said that India stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the families of these “brave martyrs”. He said the country will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.



“The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” his tweet read. 



A highly-decorated colonel of the Indian Army was among five security personnel killed during an operation to flush out terrorists from a house in Handwara in north Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The operation lasted for over 12 hours.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that began around 3:30 pm on Saturday after they took hostages inside a house in Chanjmulla area of Handwara.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik and a rifleman and sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi of the Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firefight with terrorists who were holed up in the house.

Officials said their bodies have been recovered from the encounter site. The civilians have been rescued, they added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
From flypasts to bands: Armed forces pay gratitude to Covid-19 warriors
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
‘Will never forget’: Rajnath condoles death of army men in Handwara
May 03, 2020 11:30 IST

latest news

Railways asks states to collect fares from Shramik Special passengers
May 03, 2020 12:17 IST
Goa food bank is ensuring no one goes hungry during Covid-19 lockdown
May 03, 2020 12:16 IST
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
May 03, 2020 12:21 IST
‘Cricket will literally be governed by government’: Stuart Broad
May 03, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.