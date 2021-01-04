Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India strongly condemns terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger

India strongly condemns terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger

Over 70 people were killed and many injured in terror attacks on two villages in southwestern Niger on Saturday. In a statement, the MEA said India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 20:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs said India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. (Representative Image)

India on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger that left over 70 civilians dead and many injured.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged concerted global action against the menace, including cross-border terrorism.

Over 70 people were killed and many injured in terror attacks on two villages in southwestern Niger on Saturday. In a statement, the MEA said India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.

“India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger on January 2, where more than 70 civilians have been killed and many injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Niger,” it said.

“India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Cop father salutes DSP daughter in heartening post by Andhra Pradesh Police
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
TMC to bring resolution against farm bills in West Bengal assembly
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Supreme Court to hear on Jan 7 pleas against HC order on 6 BSP Rajasthan MLAs joining Congress
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.