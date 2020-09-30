Sections
Home / India News / India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur ITR in Odisha

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Balasore Odisha

The extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that was test-fired off the coast of Balasore. (ANI)

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of more than 400 km from a base in Odisha, defence sources said.

The launch of the state-of-the-art missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here was successful, Defence Research and Development (DRDO) sources said.

“All the parameters were met during the trial,” a DRDO official said after the missile was test fired at 10.45 am.

The missile can be launched from land, sea platforms as well as fighter jets, he said.



The first extended version of the missile, which had a strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested on March 11, 2017.

On September 30, 2019 a shorter range land version of BrahMos was successfully test fired from Chandipur ITR.

Jointly developed by the DRDO and NPOM, a leading aerospace enterprise of Russia, the BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land.

The missile, already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, is regarded as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, the sources said.

