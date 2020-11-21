India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter, conveys strong concern

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) summoned an official of the Pakistan high commission in Delhi over the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota where four terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Thursday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

“India conveyed strong concern to Pakistan over terror attack planned by JeM in J-K. Strong protest lodged demanding Pakistan stops supporting terrorists operating from their territory. The government of India is firm and resolute in taking all the necessary measures to safeguard national security,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

The four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the fierce three-hour-long gun battle, which started early on Thursday at the Ban toll plaza on the highway near Nagrota town in Jammu district. Two policemen of the Special Operations Group (SOG) were injured in the exchange of fire. The gunfight began after security forces intercepted a truck carrying the terrorists.

Mukesh Singh, inspector general of police (Jammu zone), said later that 11 AK-47 assault rifles, three pistols, 29 live grenades, six UBGL grenades, mobile phones, compass and other ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. Singh added that the security forces were getting inputs about possible infiltration by Pakistani terrorists ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Officials suspect that the terrorists were planning “something big” ahead of the district development council (DDC) elections in the Union territory, which will be held from November 28 to December 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated security forces for killing the terrorists. “Neutralising of four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also held a review meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter. Officials have said that the terrorists were planning a “major attack” on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

