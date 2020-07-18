Sections
Home / India News / India summons Pakistani envoy over death of 3 civilians in LoC ceasefire violation

India summons Pakistani envoy over death of 3 civilians in LoC ceasefire violation

The Pakistani charge d’affaires was told three civilians, including a child, were killed and another child was injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. The dead belonged to the same family.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An MEA statement said Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the international boundary. (HT File / Representational Photo )

India on Saturday summoned the charge d’affaires of the Pakistan high commission to lodge a strong protest over the death of three civilians in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

A total of 21 Indians have been killed and 94 more injured in 2,711 unprovoked violations of the ceasefire along the LoC by Pakistani forces this year, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces,” the statement said.



“India also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces,” it added.

The statement said Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the international boundary.

The LoC has witnessed intense exchanges of fire after bilateral ties have fallen to new low. India has also accused Pakistan of backing the infiltration of terrorists across the LoC.

