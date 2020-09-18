Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India talking to Russia for possible advancement of Sputnik V here, says health ministry

India talking to Russia for possible advancement of Sputnik V here, says health ministry

The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of getting Russian vaccine Sputnik V early, Parliament was told on Friday. Minister of...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A nurse shows a box with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine prepared for inoculation in the post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)

The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of getting Russian vaccine Sputnik V early, Parliament was told on Friday. Minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha that the department of biotechnology is engaging in talks with the Russian government for Covid-19 vaccine in India.

“While the government and Industry are trying their best to make available a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 at the earliest, it is difficult to comment on the exact timelines in view of various complex pathways involved in vaccine development,” the minister said, detailing the progress the ongoing vaccine trials in India have made.

Also Read | 30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, Govt informs Lok Sabha

About 30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under various stages of development, the minister said. If the advanced clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine succeed, then an effective vaccination is likely to be available by the end of first quarter of 2021, the minister added.

Also Read | A look at the state of the vaccine race

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government for timely availability of Covid-19 drugs and vaccination, Choubey informed that CDSCO has approved the manufacturing and marketing of three drugs — Remdesivir Injectable formulations, Favipiravir tablets, Itolizumab injection — for restricted emergency use in the country for treatment of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Russia’s R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 coronavirus infection.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Sep 18, 2020 21:37 IST
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Sep 18, 2020 21:01 IST
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
Sep 18, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

Alia Bhatt shares childhood pics as she wishes BFF Akansha a happy birthday
Sep 18, 2020 22:19 IST
UN rights body fears descending of another ‘Iron Curtain’ in Belarus
Sep 18, 2020 22:17 IST
MSD is fresh, engaged and determined after break: CSK coach Fleming on eve of IPL opener
Sep 18, 2020 22:16 IST
E-auction of MC properties: Last date of registration extended to September 28
Sep 18, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.