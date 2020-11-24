Sections
Home / India News / India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile: Report

India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile: Report

The supersonic missile was test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reported news agency ANI, adding that the missile successfully hit its target which was placed on another island.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India test-fires land-attack version of Brahmos missile near Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reports ANI (PTI/For Representative Purposes Only)

India on Tuesday test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. “India today test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. More details awaited,” reported ANI.

“The supersonic missile was cruise missile was testfired at 10 AM today and it successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km,” it further reported quoting sources.

This development comes amid reports India will carry out “multiple live tests” of the supersonic missile this week amid ongoing tensions across both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC) with China and Pakistan respectively. In fact, as of last month, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had test-fired at least 10 missiles in just 35 days. One of those was BrahMos itself, which was test-fired from INS Chennai on October 18.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and was established on February 12,1998.

