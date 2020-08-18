Sections
Home / India News / India tests record 8.97 lakh swab samples in a day

India tests record 8.97 lakh swab samples in a day

India has conducted 309,38,400 Covid-19 tests to date since the first swab sample was diagnosed on January 23. There has been a threefold rise in conducting Covid-19 tests, as compared to a month ago, when 10 million samples were tested.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:55 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The country is close to achieving the daily testing target of around a million swab samples. (HT Photo)

India continues to aggressively ramp up its daily testing count for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 8.97 lakh swab samples were tested on Monday.

The country is close to achieving the daily testing target of around a million swab samples.

India has conducted 309,38,400 Covid-19 tests to date since the first swab sample was diagnosed on January 23. There has been a threefold rise in conducting Covid-19 tests, as compared to a month ago, when 10 million samples were tested.

“A new peak was achieved following 8.97 lakh Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low at 8.81%, as compared to the weekly national average of 8.84%,” said a release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).



Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of Covid-19 positive cases. The case fatality rate (CFR) is brought down through aggressive testing and efficient clinical treatment. The number of laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for diagnosing Covid-19 has also seen steady growth, experts said.

From a single laboratory -- ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on January 23, -- to 160 labs on March 23, India has consistently expanded its diagnostic network amid the viral outbreak.

At present, the country has 1,470 approved laboratories across the country, including 969 and 501 government and private-run facilities, respectively.

“Each day laboratories are being added to the network of Covid-19 testing facilities across India. Now, we are doing up to 800,000 Covid-19 tests in a day and it is a significant achievement in such a short span of time. Besides laboratories in the ICMR’s network, Covid-19 tests are being done in other government and private-run facilities that are showing good results,” said an ICMR official, who did not wish to be identified.

India’s Covid-19-related death toll is also among the lowest, as compared with the other severely affected countries.

Though the Covid-19 fatality count has crossed the 50,000 mark, the MoH&FW said the country is better placed than other nations such as the United States of America (USA) that clocked a similar fatality figure in 23 days, while Brazil and Mexico reached it in 95 and 141 days, respectively.

On the contrary, India took 156 days to report 50,000 mortalities due to the raging viral infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ARIIA 2020 Rankings: IITs dominate Education ministry’s Innovation rankings
Aug 18, 2020 12:22 IST
Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing health risk, irks WFI
Aug 18, 2020 12:24 IST
Latest on Covid-19 research: From immune response to psychiatric risk and plasma therapy
Aug 18, 2020 12:22 IST
Anuv Jain: An artist cannot be scared of sharing emotions
Aug 18, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.