India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry

The exercise, billed to be the largest repatriation exercise to bring civilians home, will begin from Gulf countries where 70 percent of non-resident Indians live.

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:45 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s evacuation of 1,70,000 civilians from Kuwait during the 1990 Gulf war has been the world’s largest evacuation exercise of civilians by air. (ANI file photo for representation)

India will begin the repatriation of tens of thousands of Indians stranded abroad from May 7, the government announced on Monday. The exercise, billed to be the largest repatriation exercise to bring civilians home, will begin from Gulf countries where 70 percent of non-resident Indians live.

Government officials told Hindustan Times that the first phase would cover as many as 1,900,000 people. It will start from the United Arab Emirates, home to 3.4 million Indians, and move next to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. An official statement said the facility, extended to Indians in distress abroad, would be available on payment basis.

India’s evacuation of 1,70,000 civilians from Kuwait during the 1990 Gulf war has been the world’s largest evacuation exercise of civilians by air. India had then operated a little less than 500 flights, mostly by Air India, over two months. More than 25 years later, the feat also inspired the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood flick ‘Airlift’.

This one is going to be bigger, a senior government official said.



Scores of foreign ministry officials have been compiling details of distressed Indian citizens abroad for days, prioritising the list of people who should be put on the initial round of flights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid down the ground rule last month when he told the foreign ministry to give blue collar workers the first priority. Among them, those who are facing health problems of any nature, have had a bereavement in the family or cite any other humanitarian ground would be taken in the early round of flights.

