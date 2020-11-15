Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India to carry out multiple launches of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by month-end

India to carry out multiple launches of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by month-end

In the last two months, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which has developed the BrahMos missile system, has been successful in testing both new and existing missile systems including the Shaurya missile system, which can hit targets at over 800 km.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with major indigenous systems, successfully test-fired from ITR, at Chandipur, in Odisha in September. (ANI file photo)

Amid the ongoing tensions with China, India is all set to showcase the massive firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile by the month-end as the three defence forces would carry out multiple firings of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed missile system in the Indian Ocean Region in the last week of this month.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world’s fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

The defence services are scheduled to carry out multiple test-firings of the BrahMos in the last week of November against different targets in the Indian Ocean Region. The tests would help the defence services to further improve the performance of the missile system, government sources told ANI.

In the last two months, DRDO has been successful in testing both new and existing missile systems including the Shaurya missile system which can hit targets at over 800 km and technology demonstration vehicles for hypersonic missile technology.



Recently, the Indian Air Force had flown its Sukhoi-30 aircraft from the Halwara air base in Punjab and launched the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at an old warship acting as its target in the Bay of Bengal area. The air-launched version of the missile has been used to equip a squadron of the Air Force in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The BrahMos-equipped aircraft from the squadron were also deployed close to the Northern borders soon after the conflict with China had started and 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan valley in a clash with the Chinese Army.

Also Read | Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems

Last month, the Indian Navy had also carried out the test firing of the Brahmos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km in high seas.

India is also working on finding export markets for the supersonic cruise missile which has been indigenised to a large extent by the DRDO under its project PJ 10.

After the launch of the joint venture between India and Russia in the late 90s, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has become a potent weapon for the all three armed forces which are using them for different roles in different trains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Tarkishore Prasad may replace Sushil Modi as Bihar deputy CM
Nov 15, 2020 18:54 IST
Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused: OIL
Nov 15, 2020 18:23 IST
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Australian high commissioner meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Covid-19 relief
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Amid Covid, responsibility of diabetics to maintain health gets bigger
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira
Nov 15, 2020 18:55 IST
Solution for ‘monkey menace’ can make you win Wayanad municipal elections
Nov 15, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.