India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month

India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month

“Govt. permits export of 4 crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks & 20 lakh Medical Goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of Face Shields,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustab Times New Delhi

A man walks in front of a graffiti honoring those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus outside a train station as dust bins are seen in foreground in Mumbai, India. (AP)

The government on Tuesday permitted export of 40 million surgical masks and 2 million medical goggles every month as country is producing these protective gears in excess to their domestic demand, a top official said.

“Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India], in a momentous decision to promote Make in India & Industrial growth, Govt. permits export of 4 crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks & 20 lakh Medical Goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of Face Shields,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Earlier exports of these items were banned to ensure their adequate domestic availability as these equipments are crucial in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce and industry, on Tuesday emended the earlier notification “to the extent that the export policy of 2/3 ply surgical masks, medical goggles is amended from prohibited to restricted category” while export of face shields has been made free.



