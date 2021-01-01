India to lift UK flight ban on Jan 8, allow partial flight operations

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for Indian and British carriers. (PTI)

India will allow resumption of flights to and from the United Kingdom from January 8 but with restrictions that include limiting flight operations to 15 weekly flights each per country till January 23, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.

The government has put a cap of 30 weekly flights between the countries with 15 flights each allowed for carriers of the two countries.

“It has been decided that flights between India and UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only. DGCA will issue the details shortly,” Puri said on Twitter.

The restrictions on flights between the two countries may be extended further till January 31, according to officials aware of the development. “Passengers arriving in these flights from January 8 onward will be asked to take mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival and those found negative will be made to sign undertakings for mandatory home quarantine for a week. We are reviewing the status, our assumption is the restrictions on flights to UK may be extended further till the end of the month,” a senior official said requesting anonymity.

On December 21, India had joined a growing list of countries on Monday to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 then later extending the ban till January 7 in order to stop the arrival of a new strain of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 that is feared to spread faster.

India’s air bubble agreement with UK covered at least 70 flights per week, according to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airlines flying these routes were Air India, British Airways, Vistara and Virgin Atlantic.

India has been operating international flights through bilateral transport bubbles with 24 countries including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) since calling off scheduled overseas flight operations when it announced the lockdown in March.

Speaking at a press conference last Tuesday Puri had said: “I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. I don’t expect that extension to be a long or indefinite extension. In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension.”

He added that from November 25 the government had begun contact tracing of passengers who had arrived directly or indirectly from the UK.

So far, 29 cases of people in India have tested positive for the new and highly infectious strain of coronavirus including four cases that were detected on Friday.

Genomic sequencing repository Nextstrain showed the variant found in UK was also circulating in Denmark, and similar mutations – although in a different strain – were seen in some samples from South Africa. Civil Aviation minister in December had also said Centre may decide to impose similar restrictions on other countries if a high number of cases with the Sars-Cov-2 mutation are found.