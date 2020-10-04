Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / India to observe one day state mourning today on demise of Emir of Kuwait

India to observe one day state mourning today on demise of Emir of Kuwait

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on September 29 in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah. (REUTERS)

India will observe one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Indian Government has decided that there will be one day’s State mourning on October 4 throughout India,” the MHA said in a statement.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the MHA added.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on September 29 in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.



He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences describing him as a ‘beloved leader of the Arab world and a close friend of India’.

PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST

latest news

Delhi’s air quality starts deteriorating, inches closer to ‘poor’ zone
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST
100 Indian students join UK university’s new online diabetes course
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.