India took 7 months to reach 2 million Covid-19 cases, 42 days to get to 5 million: All you need to know today

Hindu devotees gather to take a dip and perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Prayagraj, India, September 17, 2020. (REUTERS)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday crossed the 5.4 million mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has been recording the highest number of cases every day since early August when it started witnessing more than 50,000 cases every day.

The country saw more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases in a day on September 6 with 90,632 fresh infections – the highest single-day spike globally – a trend which has seen an upward scaling this month.

Here’s a round-up of Covid-19 statistics in India today:

- India saw 92,605 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

- The number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 1,010,824 as of Sunday, while 4,303,043 people have recovered so far. These account for 18.72 per cent of the total cases India has seen so far.

- India is currently the second worst-hit nation, ranking after the United States which has reported more than 6.7 million infections so far. At the current rising surge in caseload, India is expected to overtake the US as the worst-hit nation by the pandemic in the coming few weeks.

- India crossed the two million case mark in seven months on August 7 after it reported the first case on January 30 in Kerala. It has taken India only 42 days to record another three million cases. India crossed the five million mark earlier this week on September 16.

- A total of 1,113 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking the death toll to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of all cases.

- India’s single-day recoveries have surpassed the number of fresh infections reported for the second consecutive day on Sunday after 94,612 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

- The Covid-19 case fatality rate in the country stands at 1.61 per cent.

- Authorities in India have tested a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples till September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested on Saturday.

- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh continue to remain the five worst-hit states and report the highest number of casualties.

- More than 70 per cent of deaths have occurred due to comorbidities, the health ministry has said.