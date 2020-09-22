Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India tops list of nations with highest number of Covid-19 recoveries

India tops list of nations with highest number of Covid-19 recoveries

In a graph shared by the ministry on its Twitter page, the highest number of recoveries were recorded on Saturday when 95,880 people recovered from the disease.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Union ministry of health said on Tuesday India now ranks first among the nations that have registered the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The health ministry also said that the country saw the highest amount of recoveries in the past three days and the recovery rate is currently at 80%.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry tweeted.

“Kudos to India’s frontline health workers! The country achieves record high of 1,01,468 #COVID19 RECOVERIES in the last 24 hours,” it added.

Even though India is currently the second-worst-hit nation due to Covid-19, it has 19% of the world’s recoveries, said the health ministry. In a graph shared by the ministry on its Twitter page, the highest number of recoveries were recorded on Saturday when 95,880 people recovered from the disease.

The health ministry also said that most deaths have been recorded among patients who have comorbidities and stressed on the need of following social distancing and other Covid-19 preventative measures in order to decrease the rising number of cases.

India has recorded 6,027,580 cases of the coronavirus disease. The death toll due to coronavirus has now reached 87,882.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
Sep 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST

latest news

CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Dhoni likely to stick to same team against Royals
Sep 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra active cases drop by over 27,000 in four days
Sep 22, 2020 11:33 IST
Vaccine for combating Covid-19: A look at the latest developments
Sep 22, 2020 11:32 IST
Toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana
Sep 22, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.