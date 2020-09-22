India tops list of nations with highest number of Covid-19 recoveries

The Union ministry of health said on Tuesday India now ranks first among the nations that have registered the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The health ministry also said that the country saw the highest amount of recoveries in the past three days and the recovery rate is currently at 80%.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry tweeted.

“Kudos to India’s frontline health workers! The country achieves record high of 1,01,468 #COVID19 RECOVERIES in the last 24 hours,” it added.

Even though India is currently the second-worst-hit nation due to Covid-19, it has 19% of the world’s recoveries, said the health ministry. In a graph shared by the ministry on its Twitter page, the highest number of recoveries were recorded on Saturday when 95,880 people recovered from the disease.

The health ministry also said that most deaths have been recorded among patients who have comorbidities and stressed on the need of following social distancing and other Covid-19 preventative measures in order to decrease the rising number of cases.

India has recorded 6,027,580 cases of the coronavirus disease. The death toll due to coronavirus has now reached 87,882.