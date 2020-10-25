India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt

India’s rate of recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has touched 90% with 62,077 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday. This took the total recoveries to 7,078,123, it added.

“India records a new Milestone: Recovery Rate touches 90.00%. 62,077 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added in a statement that the achievement is matched by the downward spiral of the total active cases, which are maintained below the seven lakh-mark for the third consecutive day.

The record recoveries are logged on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the changed festive scenario in the country. In his Mann ki Baat address, Modi spoke about the pandemic forcing us to stay indoors at that time of year when streets would usually be the most crowded. He, however, stressed on the need to continue to take precautionary measures in the fight against the deadly virus.

According to the government, 75% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh with Maharashtra leading the tally with more than 10,000 single day recoveries.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry also brought to light the rapid pace of recoveries in the country. According to the data it cited, it took three months to achieve three million recoveries from 0.1 million between July and September whereas they surpassed seven million in one and a half months ending October.

The active cases (6,68,154) account for only 8.50% of the total positive cases of the country, with 79% of the new cases coming from 10 states and Union territories. Kerala has logged the maximum new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases.

Also, recoveries exceed active cases by 6.4 million.

The daily toll from the infection also continues to experience a downward slope with less than 1,000 deaths since last one week. In the last 24 hours, 578 people died due to Covid-19. The number of fatalities have remained below 1,100 since October 2.