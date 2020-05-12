Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘India turned Covid-19 crisis into opportunity’: PM Modi

‘India turned Covid-19 crisis into opportunity’: PM Modi

PM Modi also said that it is the responsibility to every person of the country to make 21st century India’s century.

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India turned the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity.

“We did not manufacture personal protective equipment, made N-95 masks for namesake when the disease first broke out here. Today, we manufacture two lakh PPEs in a day and two lakh N-95 masks in a day. This is because we turned the challenge into an opportunity,” he said in his address to the nation.

He also said that it is the responsibility to every person of the country to make 21st century India’s century.

“There is only one way to do this - to become self reliant,” the Prime Minister said.



Further expanding on this, PM Modi said, “The definition of self reliance is changing in today’s world. Today, it is about self-centred approach rathern than people-centric approach. But this is not India’s philosophy. India’s culture is about becoming self-reliant whose soul is ‘World is one Family’.”

PM Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers on Monday where he said that states will have greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations after May 17.

He also emphasised that social distancing remains the “biggest weapon” against the virus till a vaccine is found, and suggested that the lockdown may not be lifted entirely.

In his fifth interaction with chief ministers on the pandemic, according to participants at the meeting, PM Modi said that India now had a good sense of the spread of the disease. He also urged states to carefully examine specific geographical areas to come up with a roadmap for the next phase of lockdown and highlighted the importance of green zones in restarting economic activity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
May 12, 2020 21:11 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes
May 12, 2020 21:14 IST
Ludhiana trader booked for selling spurious seeds
May 12, 2020 21:06 IST
‘Definitely exhibition game’: Kohli on Chahal batting up the order
May 12, 2020 21:00 IST
Man, mother booked for roughing up cops in Kalyan
May 12, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.