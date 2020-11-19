Sections
India uniquely poised to leap ahead in information era: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

India uniquely poised to leap ahead in information era: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

He said India’s local technology solutions have the potential to go global and it is time for them to be designed in India and deployed for the world

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File)

India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era and the country has the best minds as well as the biggest markets for doing so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Modi said India’s local technology solutions have the potential to go global and it is time for them to be designed in India and deployed for the world. “The potential of our youth and possibilities of technology are endless. It is time we give our best and leverage them. I am confident that our IT sector will keep making us proud,” he said.

On the government’s focus on leveraging the benefits of technology, he said that policy decisions are aimed at liberalising the technology and innovations industry and an example of that is the recent relaxations announced in the compliance burden on the IT industry.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19



"Earlier, wars were determined by who had better elephants and horses. Now, technology is playing a very important role in global conflicts. From software to drones to UAVs, technology is redefining the defence sector… In the information era, the first mover doesn't matter, the best mover does. Anyone can make a product anytime that disrupts all existing equations of the market," he said.



He said from catering to local needs such as construction of houses for the poor to setting the pace for the defence sector, technology plays a key role.

“Earlier, wars were determined by who had better elephants and horses. Now, technology is playing a very important role in global conflicts. From software to drones to UAVs, technology is redefining the defence sector… In the information era, the first mover doesn’t matter, the best mover does. Anyone can make a product anytime that disrupts all existing equations of the market,” he said.

Referring to the Digital India mission that was launched by the government five years ago, the Prime Minister said the accomplishments in bridging the digital divide and opting for a human-centric approach have ensured that the mission has not remained a regular government initiative, but become a way of life, particularly for the marginalised and those in the government.

“Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers receive monetary support in one click. During the peak of the lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper and quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

He went on to add, “As per a report, the Internet came to India around 25 years ago and the number of Internet connections recently crossed the 750 million-milestone.”

