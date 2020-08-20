India urges world community to isolate Pak for sponsoring terror

New Delhi:

Indian Parliament, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Thursday urged the international community to isolate Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

Exercising its Right of Reply at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, India said, “Pakistan PM admitted there are nearly 40,000 militants on its soil. Pakistan’s aggressions against J&K in 1965, 1971, 1999 (Kargil), attack on Mumbai and Parliament, Uri, Pulwama etc. show Pakistan’s State-sponsored policy of terrorism as evident in the inaction against likes of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Ehsanullah Ehsan.”

“Jammu & Kashmir has been and will remain an integral part of India. We call upon Pakistan to end cross-border Terrorism. Our overtures should not be taken as sign for weakness,” it said.

At the conference, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria, with the support of the United Nations (UN), India’s reply came during the special event on ‘Countering Terrorism and violent Extremism: The perspective of victims’ today.

The reply read: “India exercises its Right of Reply to statement by Pakistan, a country whose PM glorified dreaded terrorist “Osama Bin Laden” a “martyr” from its Parliament.”

Indian Parliament also highlighted that UN Analytical Support Sanctions Monitoring Team has described Pakistan as the leading exporter of terror with more than 6,000 nationals currently engaged in terrorism.

The reply has come in the backdrop of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s continued attempts to call an OIC meeting on Kashmir. Khan has also been aligning with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to form a new Islamic axis.