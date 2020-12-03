Sections
Home / India News / India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

India and the US have signed an MoU on IP examination and protection. (Reuters/ Representational)

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property (IP) by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official statement said on Thursday.

The two sides will draw up a biennial work plan to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will include detailed planning for carrying out co-operation activities, including the scope of action, it said.

The Union Cabinet, on February 19 this year, had approved signing of the MoU between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra and Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director, USPTO conducted a virtual signing ceremony for the MoU.



The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices; collaboration in training programs, exchange of experts; exchange of information and best practices on processes for registration and examination of applications for patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs, as well as the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

Besides, both sides would exchange information on the development and implementation of automation and modernization projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP office services, it added.

“The MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and USA, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country. It will be a landmark step forward in India’s journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and will further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016,” the statement said.

