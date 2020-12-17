India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians

Moroccans celebrate in front of the parliament building in Rabat after the US adopted a new official map of Morocco that includes the disputed territory of Western Sahara. (AFP PHOTO.)

India on Thursday welcomed the normalisation of ties between Israel and Morocco and reiterated its call for talks between the Israeli and Palestinian sides to find an acceptable two-state solution.

Morocco had on December 10 announced the partial normalisation of ties with Israel, including direct flights, the resumption of official contacts and diplomatic relations and the reopening of liaison offices in the two countries.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco had also backed a two-state solution through negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis. The US, which brokered the understanding, in turn recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing that India has always supported peace, stability and development in the region. “In that context, we welcome the normalisation of ties between Morocco and Israel. We have very good relations with both countries,” he said.

“India continues with its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution,” he added.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months with US help. Israel has also normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

India has also welcomed a recent decision for resumption of coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, and urged the leadership of both sides to use the opportunity to resume direct negotiations to advance the goal of a two-state solution. Such a solution envisages the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.