Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states

India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states

The four countries had cut ties with Qatar in 2017 and imposed a partial blockade, accusing the gas and oil-rich state of backing acts of terrorism. Qatar, which had angered the other states because of its close ties with Iran and the broadcasts of the Al-Jazeera news channel, had dismissed these allegations.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit at Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

India on Wednesday welcomed the restoration of diplomatic ties between Qatar and four other Arab countries that had imposed an embargo on it in 2017, saying such a move would give a boost to peace and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhad said on Tuesday that Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had agreed to “fully set our differences aside” with Qatar at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at Al-Ula.

The four countries had cut ties with Qatar in 2017 and imposed a partial blockade, accusing the gas and oil-rich state of backing acts of terrorism. Qatar, which had angered the other states because of its close ties with Iran and the broadcasts of the Al-Jazeera news channel, had dismissed these allegations.

Following the restoration of full ties between the five countries, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “We were pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region.



“India shares [an] excellent relationship with all the countries in the GCC, which is in our extended neighbourhood and we hope that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in the region.”

Srivastava added: “We will continue to work with GCC countries for the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation. We also look forward to enhance our institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC.”

The GCC states are home to some nine million Indian expatriates, with a majority based in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Indian government has worked hard to boost its relations with the Arab states, particularly in defence cooperation and energy security, and it has also welcomed the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and key Arab states such as the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Stacey Abrams: Lawyer, voting rights activist who turned Georgia blue
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Facebook drops ‘likes’ button from public pages
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
News updates from Hindustan Times: Protests against killings of Hazara miners by IS spreads all over Pak and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.