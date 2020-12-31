Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director

India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director

Pune-based SII has sought emergency approval for the vaccine--Covishield-- developed along with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India has a ‘robust plan’ for vaccination and is going to roll out vaccines for a large part of its population ‘in the near future’, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said. (ANI photo )

Amid concerns of the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreading in India, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine getting approved for use in the UK was a “big step forward” and India was days away from getting a vaccine. 

“This is very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They have robust data and in India the same vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII). This is a big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world,” Guleria told ANI in an interview.

“This vaccine can be stored at two to eight degrees centigrade. Therefore it would be easy to store and transport. Storage can be done using a simple fridge rather than what is required in the Pfizer vaccine of minus 70 degrees centigrade,” he said. “We vaccinate children and pregnant women as part of our universal immunisation program. Using the same platform to store vaccines at 2 to 8 degrees centigrade, it will be easier for us to store Covid-19 vaccines,” he added.

“Now, we have a data, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved based on the studies in UK, Brazil and South Africa. There is also data from SII. I think, once the data is shown to the regulatory authority, we should get approval for the vaccine in the county within a few days. I would say days rather than weeks or months,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Pune-based SII has sought emergency approval for the vaccine--Covishield-- developed along with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Company CEO Adar Poonawalla  on Monday said Covishield rollout is expected in January and 40-50 million doses of the vaccine have already been stockpiled.

This comes in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases in the country crossing the 10.22 million-mark on Wednesday. According to the health ministry website, there are 262,272 active cases of Covid-19 and 98,341,41 people have recovered from the disease so far. As many as 148,439 have lost their lives due to the infection.

(with ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Kerala Assembly session begins, CM moves resolution against farm laws
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban on 3 medical colleges
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Gujarat: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
by Rhythma Kaul
3-match Australia-India women’s ODI cricket series postponed
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.