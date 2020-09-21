Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / India will need 9,488 pilots in next five years: Hardeep Singh Puri

India will need 9,488 pilots in next five years: Hardeep Singh Puri

“The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073,” Puri said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Aircraft operated by AirAsia Bhd, Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, and IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., stand at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)

An estimated 9,488 pilots will be required in India in the next five years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Monday.

“The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073,” Puri said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said 700-800 commercial pilot licences (CPLs) are issued by the aviation regulator DGCA in a year. Of these, 30 per cent CPLs are given to those who have undergone training in a foreign organisation, Puri added.

The aviation sector has been hit hugely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, all domestic carriers have instituted various cost-cutting measures like pay cuts, layoffs or leave without pay in the past few months.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Sep 21, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Woman assaulted on the pretext of occult cure for psychological issues
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
Chahal registers best bowling figures by any RCB bowler vs SRH
Sep 21, 2020 23:36 IST
AS Rift appears between top echelon, army chief appoints a mediator
Sep 21, 2020 23:27 IST
In new tender for Vande Bharat trains, Centre wants more local parts
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.