Sections
Home / India News / India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi

India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of cowardice in dealing with China over the standoff in Ladakh. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired another salvo at the Centre on Saturday over its handling of the face-off with China in Ladakh.

In a tweet, he said India will pay a huge price because of the government’s “cowardly actions”.

“China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions,” he said in his tweet.

The former Congress president tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech in Lukung near the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on Friday during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.



Singh went on to say that no power in the world could grab even an inch of Indian territory.

On July 3, in a thinly-veiled reference to China’s attempt to intrude into Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “age of expansionism is over” and applauded the troops posted in the Galwan Valley for showing “fire and fury” to the enemies.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the government ever since the clash of June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troopers dead in Galwan valley.

Gandhi and the Congress party have also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times to specify where the clash had occurred and if the Chinese did not intrude into Indian territory then where did the Indian soldiers die?

The Congress has also accused the government of being economical with the truth about the ground situation in Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shut up, no more: Bollywood celebs name and shame trolls
Jul 18, 2020 20:27 IST
Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch
Jul 18, 2020 20:13 IST
Panipat double-murder: Police clueless about culprits
Jul 18, 2020 20:12 IST
Hamilton takes Hungarian Grand Prix pole position
Jul 18, 2020 20:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.