Indian-American run NGO launches virtual art gallery on disability

A US-based global NGO run by an Indian-American has launched a virtual art gallery on the theme of disability that aims at colouring the world with inclusion of specially-abled people through the creative expression of artwork.

The launch of virtual art gallery by Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP) on Saturday follows the successful “VOSAP Art From Heart Contest”, which was participated by more than 4,200 artists from 53 countries.

An international panel of eight judges declared 50 winners from 24 countries using online platform of VOSAP. This is the first international online art contest on theme of disability with this huge response, a media release said.

In a letter to VOSAP founder Pranav Desai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated 50 winners and later stated it is heartening to see tech interventions like VOSAP Virtual Art Gallery will lead to better understanding of skills and talents of Divyangjan (specially-abled).

VOSAP said this unique initiative to spread awareness on skills, talent of specially-abled people by virtue of powerful tool of visual art and using technology is now taken to the next level with launch of virtual VOSAP Art Gallery of selected 250 artwork of 250 artists.

This digital platform can reach to millions of people around the world and not only gives global exposure to Artists but also helps redefine disability with vivid paintings, drawings beautifully portraying aspirations, issues, talents, solutions, emotions of specially abled people.

“Inclusion of 1 BN+ specially abled people is a 21st-century opportunity in front of all of us and such initiatives are aimed to touch hearts of millions of people so that there is “True Access” in the society, beyond physical accessibility,” Desai said.

The launch was celebrated with a live event hosted by singer and multi-talented Sparsh Shah. Over 5,000 people watched it on social media platforms and they all were very inspired by soulful singing of Sparsh and life story of Jessica.

Chairman of Executive Board of WHO and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gave a video message stating that this idea of VOSAP to use art as a tool to mobilise artists to become change makers of tomorrow is exemplary. Dr Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, also delivered his video message and appreciated VOSAP efforts towards inclusion of Divyangjan.