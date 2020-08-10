Sections
Home / India News / Indian-Americans protest China’s aggression against India, human rights violations of Uyghurs

Indian-Americans protest China’s aggression against India, human rights violations of Uyghurs

Several Indian-Americans praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning Chinese applications in India. Noting that people of India have stopped buying China made goods, they said there was also a need for the Americans to make a similar move.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

This is the second major anti-China protest by Indian-Americans in Washington DC. (ANI Photo )

A group of Indian-Americans from in and around the national capital held a protest here against China’s aggression towards India and the human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in the country’s restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region.

Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, the peaceful protestors on Sunday gathered at the historic national mall facing the US Capitol and displayed anti-China posters, banners and raised slogans against the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its leaders.

“This summer while the world was fighting coronavirus, China was trying to encroach upon other’s land. It’s not only in Ladakh in India but also against its other neighbours as well. It’s time that the world unites against this Chinese aggression,” said Adapa Prasad from Overseas Friends of BJP USA.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated after the June 15 Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers died.



“China’s Communist party has infringed on the religious rights of the Uyghur community and violated human rights of people of Hong Kong,” Puneet Ahluwalia, who is an Indian-American Republican and founder of the Proud American Political Action Committee, said. Ahluwalia, who is exploring to run for the post of Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, said US President Donald Trump’s hard measures against China was in the right direction. “China has to play international rules,” he said.

“We have seen what they have done in Africa. We have seen that they are doing in Iran...Most importantly, they recently backstabbed India,” Ahluwalia said, alleging that China is spying on Americans through various social media applications and by stealing data and information.

Sunil Singh, an eminent Indian-American from the Greater Washington DC area, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning Chinese applications in India. Noting that people of India have stopped buying China made goods, he said there was also a need for the Americans to make a similar move.

This was the second major anti-China protest by Indian-Americans here in Washington DC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today
Aug 10, 2020 10:21 IST
‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting
Aug 10, 2020 10:17 IST
India data-curb plan ‘anathema’, US tech giants plan pushback
Aug 10, 2020 10:15 IST
Delhi’s ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on August 12, entry for limited invitees
Aug 10, 2020 10:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.