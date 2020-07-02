Sections
Indian Army Brigadier, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies in Kolkata

The officer was shifted to the Command Hospital in Kolkata, however, he couldn’t be saved.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The army officer was also suffering from co-morbidities and had been diagnosed with Covid 19 a few days ago. (HT Photo/Representative)

A brigadier of the Indian Army died in Kolkata on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19, a few days ago. A senior official said that the brigadier was posted at the Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata.

After he tested positive for Covid-19, he was initially shifted to the military hospital in Barrackpore, the designated Covid-hospital for defence personnel. As his health deteriorated due to complications, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Kolkata.

He, however, succumbed due to acute respiratory problems arising due to pneumonia and Covid-19 complications.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. They had also tested positive but have recovered.



