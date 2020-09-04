‘Situation along LAC is slightly tensed’, says army chief during Ladakh visit

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane visited Ladakh on Friday to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension between India and China.

“The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges,” Gen Naravane said.

“They (the soldiers) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers & men are the finest in the world and will make not only the army but also the nation proud,” he added.

”For the last two-three months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future also,” said the army chief.