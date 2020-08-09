Indian Army gifts 10 ventilators to Nepali Army

While the Oli govt is disputing with India on birth of Lord Ram, Lipulekh-Kalapani area, the Modi government is cementing it’s people-to-people contact not withstanding the current political differences.

In this context, India today gifted 10 ventilators to Nepalese army chief Genral Puran Chand Thapa as the coronavirus is spreading in the Kathmandu and Pokhra valley.

Despite India at one point banning the export of HCQ, the Indian Army ensured that their Nepalese counterparts got the drug as and when required.

Puran Chand Thapa is also the honorary General of Indian Army.