Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Indian Army gifts 10 ventilators to Nepali Army

Indian Army gifts 10 ventilators to Nepali Army

The ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kathmandu

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Qatra hands over ten Ventilators worth 28 Mln INR to COAS Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, in a ceremony at Grand Hall, Army Headquarter on Sunday. (ANI)

Highlights

While the Oli govt is disputing with India on birth of Lord Ram, Lipulekh-Kalapani area, the Modi government is cementing it’s people-to-people contact not withstanding the current political differences.
In this context, India today gifted 10 ventilators to Nepalese army chief Genral Puran Chand Thapa as the coronavirus is spreading in the Kathmandu and Pokhra valley.
Despite India at one point banning the export of HCQ, the Indian Army ensured that their Nepalese counterparts got the drug as and when required.
Puran Chand Thapa is also the honorary General of Indian Army.

The Indian Army on Sunday gifted 10 ventilators to the Nepali Army to support its efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed 75 lives in the Himalayan nation. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ventilators to Nepal Army chief Purna Chnadra Thapa during a ceremony at Nepali Army Headquarters on Sunday, the Indian mission said in a statement.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in transportation of patients requiring intensive care, the statement said.

The Indian Army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two armies, it added.

Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic that has claimed 75 lives and infected 22,972 others.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.