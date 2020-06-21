Sections
Home / India News / Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh

Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh

The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:23 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ladakh

The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said.

All crew and passengers are safe, they added.

The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land.

Further details are awaited.



At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off on June 15.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off on June 15.

