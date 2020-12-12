Indian Army organises medical, vet camp in J-K’s Kishtwar

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army organised a medical and veterinary camp in the remote areas of Kishtwar district here and distributed Covid-19 kits and educated locals on taking precautions, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the medical and vet camp was organised in Kishtwar’s Chhatru and Shergwari area on Saturday morning.

“IndianArmy organised medical and vet camp in remote areas: Chhatru and Shergwari of district Kishtwar. Domestic animals treated and medicines provided,” PRO Defence Jammu informed in a series of tweets.

In a subsequent tweet, it informed that the army personnel also distributed stationery items among students. A volleyball match was also organised for the youth here.

The security personnel helped locals in opening bank accounts, availing pension and insurance schemes. “1187 adults and 235 children attended the event. 276 Domestic animals checked,” the tweet read.