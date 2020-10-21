Sections
Indian Army’s flood relief teams on standby in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, in response to the calls of the Telangana government,while additional teams will be sent as per the situation

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hyderabad

These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from October 17 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations (PTI)

Flood relief teams from the Indian army have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of those affected due to heavy rain forecast for the coming days.

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, in response to the calls of the Telangana government, while additional teams will be sent as per the situation.

Earlier, army’s relief teams had evacuated 153 people and distributed food packets to people in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rains on October 14 and 15.

These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from October 17 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations. Rising water levels of Bhima and Krishna rivers has made it necessary to continue relief efforts.

