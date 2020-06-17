Indian Army releases full statement on Ladakh faceoff between India, China troops

A commanding officer of an infantry battalion and 19 other Indian soldiers were killed on Monday evening when a clash erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh. The army initially said that an officer and two soldiers were killed in action. The army updated the numbers in a full statement on Tuesday evening and said 17 Indian troops were critically injured at the stand off location.

Read the full statement here:

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.