Indian Army should give a befitting reply: Father of soldier killed in India-China border violence

Rajesh Orang belonged to the Adivasi village of Belghoria at Md Bazar in south West Bengal’s Birbhbum district (Sourced )

The father of one of two soldiers from West Bengal, who were among the 20 personnel killed after a violent face-off with Chinese troops along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, said the Indian Army should give a befitting reply to China.

Twenty-six-year Rajesh Orang belonged to the Adivasi village of Belghoria at Md Bazar in south West Bengal’s Birbhbum district. His ailing father, mother and two sisters, the elder of whom recently got married, live in Birbhum.

“I am proud of my son. My only request to the Indian Army is that they should give a befitting reply to China and avenge the killing of Indian soldiers,” Subhash Orang said.

Rajesh joined the army when he was in his second year of college. He was the sole earning member of his family and had recently built a pucca house.

“His uncle got a call on his mobile in which the family was informed about Rajesh’s death. Since then his mother and younger sister have been crying inconsolably. They have stopped eating,” Prasenjit Malakar, a neighbour, said.

The last time he came home was in September 2019.

“He was good at sports and wanted to join the Indian Army since he was a child. He has made all of us proud. It is just that he died too early,” his uncle Nagen Orang said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled Rajesh’s death.

“SalutationsOur Rajesh Orang of village Belghorhia under Md Bazar PS, Birbhum made supreme sacrifice for Nation in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s #Galwanvalley. My condolences to his parents-Rajesh ji Orang and Mamata ji Orang. Nation stands with them,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The other soldier, Bipul Roy, belonged to Alipurduar district in north Bengal. His father, mother and brother live in at Bhatibari village of the district.

The 36-year-old soldier used to live in Delhi with his wife and daughter, Roy’s family members said.

Roy was posted in Ladakh for the past one month.

Officials in the know the development said rival soldiers exchanged blows, threw stones at each other and Chinese troops even attacked Indian soldiers with rods and nail-studded clubs during the brawl that went on for over six hours. However, no shots were fired.

These are the first Indian casualties in a border skirmish with the People’s Liberation Army since October 1975 when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.