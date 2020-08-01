Sections
Indian Army soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division of the district, they added.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 10:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Army soldiers seen near the site in Jammu and Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times/Representative Picture)

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed late on Friday night as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

