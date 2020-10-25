Sections
Home / India News / Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh

Even after seven rounds of military level talks between the India and China, the disengagement and de-escalation process in the tense Ladakh region has not moved forward. The commanders are expected to meet for the eighth round of talks next week.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Sikkim and West Bengal. (ANI Photo )

As the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continue, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Army won’t let anyone take even an inch of the country’s land.

He added that India wants the standoff to end and peace to be restored in the sector. The minister also hailed the braveheart soldiers stationed at the border and stated that their efforts will be written in golden words in history.

Singh is currently is on two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim, where he performed Shastra Puja with soldiers near the China border.

His visit comes in order to boost the morale of Indian troops deployed against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the border. He also reviewed the army’s preparedness against the Chinese troops.



 

Even after seven rounds of military level talks between the two nations, the disengagement and de-escalation process in the tense Ladakh region has not moved forward. The commanders are expected to meet for the eighth round of talks next week.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since April-May this year. Apart from Ladakh, a tense confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers also took place in north Sikkim in early May.

The standoff, currently in its sixth month, has taken India-China ties to a new low, with troops even firing warning shots at friction points in August-September, the first such instance since October 1975.

