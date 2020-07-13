Sections
Indian, Chinese commanders likely to meet this week

The military-level talks between corps commander-ranked officers are expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 03:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

A fourth meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders is expected to take place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh this week, officials said.

Both sides are working on finalising the date, the officials added.

The military-level talks between corps commander-ranked officers are expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains. The next phase of the complex disengagement process is expected to begin after the fourth round of talks, the officials said.

The previous military-level talks, which were held on June 30, set the stage for disengagement in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra.



During the meeting, Indian and Chinese armies had stressed the need for an “expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation” of the ongoing border conflict “on priority”, people familiar with the developments had said.

