Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN

Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN

The delegate, a junior diplomat named Mijito Vinito from the 2010 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, picked up his papers and left the hall as Khan’s speech was played on a large overhead screen.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In this image made from UNTV video, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at UN headquarters. (AP)

The Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York walked out of the hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-recorded statement was played on Friday.

Khan raised the Kashmir dispute, as he has done in several recent speeches to multilateral bodies, and criticised the Indian government on several issues.

After Khan’s speech, TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the country would use the “right of reply” facility to respond to the Pakistani premier’s address.

“PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low – at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits,” Tirumurti said in his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly through a video statement on Saturday.

