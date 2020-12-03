Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Indian economy is gradually recovering: IMF

Indian economy is gradually recovering: IMF

India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington

India has been severely affected by the pandemic but is gradually recovering (HT photo)

India’s economy, severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, is gradually recovering, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.

“India has indeed been severely affected by the pandemic but is gradually recovering,” IMF chief spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters.

Fiscal, monetary, and financial sector measures announced to date provided much-needed support to the economy, including businesses, agriculture, and vulnerable households, Rice said in response to a question on the IMF’s assessment of India’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To further support growth, we believe the Indian authorities should prioritize swift implementation of the existing support programs and may need to consider expanding their scope, as warranted,” Rice said.

In her address to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the ministerial-level committee of the IMF, through video conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that a V-shaped pattern of recovery is being seen in several high-level indicators.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Land laws: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana hits out at BJP for betraying Jammuites
Dec 03, 2020 22:31 IST
BJP raking up Gupkar, Pak issues to hide own failures: J&K Congress
Dec 03, 2020 22:29 IST
IndiGo to remove leave without pay for staffers from January 1
Dec 03, 2020 22:26 IST
Former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal says Parkash Badal’s returning of award sends a strong message
Dec 03, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.