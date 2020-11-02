Sections
Indian embassy in Japan issues SOPs under air bubble. Here’s what you need to know

The embassy shared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for India-bound passengers who want to travel between India and Japan under the air bubble arrangements.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indian embassy in Tokyo shared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for India-bound passengers who want to travel between India and Japan under the air bubble arrangements. (REUTERS)

India and Japan are now a part of the air bubble system wherein registration of passengers with the Indian embassy will no longer be required. Air bubble systems are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“#India & #Japan are now part of ‘#AirBubble’system. Registration of passengers with @IndianEmbTokyo (Indian Embassy in Tokyo) is no longer required, and bookings should be done directly with concerned airlines,” the Indian embassy in Tokyo said in a tweet,

The embassy also shared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for India-bound passengers who want to travel between India and Japan under the air bubble arrangements.

Here are the SOPs shared by the embassy of India:



1. Passengers no longer need to register themselves with the embassy of India in Tokyo because of the air bubble system

2. They can make their bookings directly with the concerned airlines.

3. “No Objection” from the embassy to travel by the ‘Air Bubble’ flights to India is also not required.

4. Air Suvidha registration has been recommended even though filling and submission of the consent letter is no longer required for passengers travelling to Delhi.

5. Passengers may register for Air Suvidha at https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration and carry a printout of registration before check-in.

6. As per the rules by the Indian government, seven days of institutional quarantine is mandatory at the first port of landing.

7. If a passenger is seeking exemption from quarantine, an RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey, according to SOPs.

8. The result of the test should be uploaded on Air Suvidha portal 72 hours before flying.

9. Passengers need to carry the original test report along and show them to health officials upon arrival at the first port of entry.

10. If travellers want an exemption from the seven-day institutional quarantine on specific grounds, they can go to https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/covid-19-exemption-international-passenger.

