Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff

‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff

“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality,” the IAF chief said on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressing the media after reviewing the passing out parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal. (ANI/ File photo)

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Tueday said that the situation on the India-China border is a “no war, no peace status”, adding that the country’s defence forces are prepared for any eventuality.

“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality,” the IAF chief said on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The army chief also said that the air force is resolved to counter any misadventure.

On India’s enhanced capabilities backed by revamped aircraft fleet after induction of Rafale, IAF chief Bhadauria said, “Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. Induction of Rafale jets along with Chinook, Apaches and other aircraft fleet provided IAF substantial tactical capabilities.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Sep 29, 2020 09:26 IST
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Sep 29, 2020 11:27 IST
Amnesty International says work in India halted after government freezes bank accounts
Sep 29, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Sep 29, 2020 12:09 IST
Suspected thief dies of bullet injury in police custody in MP, two cops booked
Sep 29, 2020 12:05 IST
‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff
Sep 29, 2020 11:51 IST
Jota scores as Liverpool rally to beat Arsenal 3-1
Sep 29, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.