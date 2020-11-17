Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Indian govt in talks with Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Indian govt in talks with Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

The pharma giant Moderna announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, based on early results from its large ongoing study.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 07:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. (Reuters)

Indian government is in dialogue with US biotech giant Moderna, regarding initial successful development of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which the drugmaker on Monday announced had achieved 94.5 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trials.

“The government is in dialogue with both domestic and international vaccine manufacturers. Not only with Moderna--the government is also in communication with Pfizer, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in terms of safety, immunogenicity and efficacy,” a senior government official said:

“The NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against Covid-19, has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 per cent,” Moderna said in a statement.

This announcement follows that by US giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech last week that their vaccine was found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

