Home / India News / ‘Indian medicines infusing hopes across the world’: PM Narendra Modi

India has sent loads of medicines to over a hundred countries last month to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narenda Modi (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Tuesday evening on the Covid-19 pandemic said the medicines that India produces are helping save lives across the world.

“In the fight for life and death across the world, Medicines supplied by India have infused new hopes in the world. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud,” Modi said.

Amid the lockdown, India has sent loads of medicines to over a hundred countries last month to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India has supplied nearly 85 million hydroxychloroquine tablets and close to 500 million paracetamol tablets to 108 countries. India is the largest manufacturer of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or HCQ producing almost 70% of the global output.



Among the countries that India has supplied medicines are the US, UK, Russia, France, Spain and Netherlands.

It has also supplied large quantities of paracetamol to 52 countries including Italy, Sweden and Singapore. In some cases, both HCQ and paracetamol tablets were supplied.

India also sent five lakh HCQ tablets to Afghanistan from the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund set up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion in March.

