Indian Navy ensured deterrence against any misadventure by PLA navy: Vice Admiral Chawla

The vice admiral was responding to a query on whether there was a clamour for India to assert itself in seas during the tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh involving the troops of the two countries.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Kochi

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command (SNC), presents Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) to Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti during Naval Investiture ceremony, in Kochi. (PTI)

The Indian Navy did play a crucial role in preventing any misadventure by the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region during the peak of the border standoff between the two countries, a top Navy officer said on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command, told a press conference here the Indian Navy ensured “deterrence” against any misadventure by the PLA navy in Indian Ocean Region at that time.

“I think the message has gone across to them very unambiguously that do not mess with us at sea and also at land for that matter,” he said.

The vice admiral was responding to a query on whether there was a clamour for India to assert itself in seas during the tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh involving the troops of the two countries.



Asked whether India continues to remain alert and collaborate with friendly neighbours and other navies operating in the region, he said, “the answer is very simple.

We are very strong.” “I don’t think that anybody can play a mischief at sea against India,” he said.

He said the Indian Navy is concentrating on further building its capabilities.

“Our forces have operational capabilities. We remain strong. We remain prepared...,” he said.

India and China have held eight rounds of high-level military talks till November during the over six month long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh which also saw a bloody clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, with the Chinese side also reportedly suffering casualties.

